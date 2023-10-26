Paramount+ cancels 'Fatal Attraction' reboot, Kiefer Sutherland's thriller series 'Rabbit Hole'

By Stephen Iervolino

Paramount+ announced it won't be ordering second seasons for two of its high-profile shows.

Fatal Attraction, a much-hyped series reboot of the 1988 Glenn Close/Michael Douglas thriller that starred Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson in the former stars' respective roles, has been slashed by the streaming service.

Rabbit Hole, a twisty conspiracy thriller show starring and co-produced by 24 veteran Kiefer Sutherland, will also not be returning for a sophomore frame.

In a statement, a rep for the streaming service noted, "We want to thank both series' entire creative teams, crews and the fantastic casts for their dedication to bringing these series to life."

The statement added, "Both Fatal Attraction and Rabbit Hole will continue to be available on Paramount+ for audiences to discover."

