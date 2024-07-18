Pat Williams, Orlando Magic Co-Founder, Passes Away at 84

Contributions from Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic founder Pat Williams passed away Wednesday evening, WFTV has confirmed. He passed away peacefully after complications from viral pneumonia.

The Magic has released the following statement:

“Pat Williams simply brought magic to Orlando,” said Orlando Magic Chairman Dan DeVos and CEO Alex Martins in a joint statement. “His accomplishments will always be remembered. Armed with his ever-present optimism and unparalleled energy, he was an incredible visionary who helped transform the world of sports in multiple ways. From bringing the Magic to Orlando, to transforming sports marketing and promotions, he was always ahead of the curve. Pat forever changed the sports landscape in Orlando. He shined a light on what those who called Orlando home already knew – that Central Florida was a fabulous place to live, work and play. We all owe him a debt of gratitude and he will certainly be missed, but never forgotten.”

Pat Williams — who brought the Magic to Orlando as an expansion franchise — died at 84 years old today. He spent 56 years as an NBA executive and worked as a GM for the Magic, Sixers and Bulls. He played minor league baseball, authored over 100 books and ran 58 marathons. pic.twitter.com/0TwVwl4QXJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2024

Williams started his NBA career in 1968 with the Philadelphia 76ers as business manager, then worked as general manager of the Chicago Bulls, the Atlanta Hawks, and the 76ers. In 1986, Williams and businessman Jimmy Hewitt began the process of bringing an NBA team to Orlando. The city was awarded an expansion spot in 1987 and the Magic made their debut in the 1989-90 season.

Sad, sad news..the passing of

Pat Williams.

Brought the NBA To Orlando.

In 1989..changed my life and the lives of my family by giving me the opportunity to work for the Magic.

He was a one of a kind sports visionary.

I will miss my great friend and mentor. — David Steele (@steelemagic) July 18, 2024

In recent years, Williams had been focused on bringing an MLB franchise to Orlando. Last year he unveiled plans for a 45,000-seat baseball stadium that he hoped would one day be the home of the Orlando Dreamers.

The Williams family also provided WFTV News with a statement regarding his passing.

“It is with great sadness that we share this news about our Dad, Pat Williams. He stepped into his eternal reward today, and as believers, we know that this is cause for celebration.

We have peace through our broken hearts knowing he’s in the arms of Jesus. He was the best husband, father and grandfather and brother anyone could ask for — a warrior, a hero, a visionary, but most importantly, a larger-than-life follower of Jesus.

He loved a challenge, and when he moved our family to Orlando to start the Magic, he was full of excitement and energy that he displayed every day. We all grew up believing that anything is possible because of his unwavering enthusiasm for what he was passionate about. Those who attended the games, saw him at church, or spent time with him in a social setting know that he never met a stranger and was always quick with an encouraging word. He was a giver, a teacher, the ultimate cheerleader, and he was a lifelong learner. He loved to read, and he cherished his books. But the most important thing was that he was quick to talk about his relationship with Jesus. We know for a fact that he would want everyone reading this to realize that the greatest decision you will ever make is to make Jesus your friend and your Savior.

The Lord rewarded his hard work and faithfulness, and we will miss him dearly, but his legacy will live on. He loved Orlando and will forever be etched into the heart of who we are. We say thank you for your love and prayers through these last few weeks. We know this is not goodbye, just “see you later”. In true Pat fashion, we can see him standing inside the gates of heaven ready to welcome everyone and shake their hand, just as he did at Magic games! We love you Dad, and we will see you soon.”

