Paul Stanley’s Son Evan Has His Own Band Amber Wild And They Posted A Cool New Track ‘Breakout’

KISS 40th Anniversary World Tour PERTH, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 03: Paul Stanley of KISS, performs during their opening show for the Australian leg of their 40th anniversary world tour at Perth Arena on October 3, 2015 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images) (Paul Kane/Getty Images)

By Ethan

Paul Stanley’s son Evan has a band called Amber Wild. While I’m not big on the name so much, the first song I’ve heard from them sounds pretty damn cool in my opinion. Amber wild is also joining KISS on the remaining dates of their possible farewell tour, and will ride out the end of the tour with them.

Check out Breakout:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!