Paul Stanley’s Son Evan Has His Own Band Amber Wild And They Posted A Cool New Track ‘Breakout’

Paul Stanley’s son Evan has a band called Amber Wild. While I’m not big on the name so much, the first song I’ve heard from them sounds pretty damn cool in my opinion. Amber wild is also joining KISS on the remaining dates of their possible farewell tour, and will ride out the end of the tour with them.

Check out Breakout:

You WON’T want to miss AMBER WILD opening for us on our tour. It’s The End Of The Road for us but it’s just the beginning for them! Prepare to be ROCKED. pic.twitter.com/CGRHGoMCkM — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 10, 2023

Like father Like Son! Evan makes his beloved father proud as well as all of us! I wish Evan Stanley and all the guys at Amber WILD much success! Congratulations! Yeah,Rock on!😍💕👏👏👏👏👏👏🎸🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3UWjntcofx — Andréia Almeida (@CariocaAndrea) November 1, 2023

Evan showing how it’s done. Amber Wild are KILLIN’ it every night. pic.twitter.com/yfxwSwuOz8 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 29, 2023

