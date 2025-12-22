Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Emma

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

MEET EMMA! She is a lovely dog seeking a quiet human family. Emma is a 3-year-old sweetheart available for adoption. She’s dog-friendly, crate-trained, and house-trained, but has a sensitive side (she’s not a fan of the blender, vacuum, and electric toothbrush!). She’s currently in foster care with friendly dogs and humans who love her. Emma is also dealing with heartworms (treatment underway and Pet Alliance will continue to cover the cost of treatment after her adoption) and has an old, healed injury to her hind leg (our Shelter Vet has assessed it, and all information is available to her adoptive family). If you’re looking for a low-key companion, Emma’s the girl for you! Please note that Emma is currently in a foster home. Pet Alliance is available to answer questions and arrange a meet and greet with EMMA by emailing info@petallianceorlando.org.

Name: EMMA

Age: 3 Years Old

Gender: Spayed Female

Weight: 51 pounds

Type: HW+ Large Mixed Breed

Color: Brown with White Markings

Picture: Attached

