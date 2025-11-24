Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Kandi

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Hello, I’m Kandi, a picture pawfect 8-year-old with a heart full of love. My days are mellow, filled with gentle strolls and sweet dreams. I’m the loyal friend you can always count on, the one who’s there to listen without judgment. I’m the friendly face that will greet you when you come home, ready to share in your joys and comfort you in your sorrows. I’ve been told I have a sweet disposition that can make any day brighter. I may be a senior, but I’ve got plenty of love left to give. I’m looking for a forever home where I can share my gentle spirit and loyal heart. Adopting me means adding a dose of sweetness to your life. Let’s create beautiful memories together. PS: I need a family where I can be the only dog in the home.

Name: KANDI

Age: 8 years old

Weight: 75 pounds

Gender: Spayed Female

Type: Large Mixed Breed

Color: Black

Picture: Attached

Location To Adopt: Sanford

