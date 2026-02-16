Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Krispy

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Hello! My name is Krispy, and I am ready to find my forever home! I am very sweet and affectionate! I love to play with toys, especially mice, catnip, water, and teaser wands! I also love laser pointers, treats, and climbing on my cat tower! I am very smart and love activities throughout the day and night, but I can get bored easily. When this happens, I can get frustrated and start to use my prey skills (think wrestling, but with my nails and sometimes teeth). Because of this, I will need an experienced adopter to help me stay entertained and work on my manners. I should go to an adult-only home with lots of toys and things to do, and possibly a screened-in porch so I can safely check out the world around me!

Name: KRISPY

Age: 4 Years Old

Gender: Neutered Male

Weight: 13 pounds

Type: Domestic Shorthair Mix

Color: Brown Tabby

Picture: Attached

Location To Adopt: Downtown Orlando Cat Shelter

