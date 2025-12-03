Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Midnight

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Hello! My name is Midnight, and I am a sweet, quiet lady ready to find my forever home! Once I warm up, I am affectionate and playful! I love catnip, crinkle toys, and toy mice! I prefer to be the only cat in the home. Come visit me at the Pet Alliance Downtown Shelter to see if I am the purrfect gal for you!

Name: Midnight

Age: 7 years old

Weight: 13 pounds

Gender: Spayed Female

Type: Domestic Short Hair

Color: Black

Picture: Attached

Location To Adopt: Downtown Orlando Shelter

