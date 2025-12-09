Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Milo

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Milo is a handsome, medium-sized mixed breed ready to steal your heart (it may take him a minute to realize it). He’s a sensitive soul and can be a bit reserved when meeting new people. However, once he decides you’re a friend, you’ll be rewarded with a devoted and loyal companion who absolutely adores his trusted human.

Name: Milo

Age: 3 years old

Weight: 25 pounds

Gender: Neutered Male

Type: Medium Mix Breed

Color: Black

Picture: Attached

Location To Adopt: Sanford Shelter

