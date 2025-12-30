Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Molly

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Hi! My name is Molly! I am a sweet senior lady looking for my furever home. I am a little shy at first but will warm up rather quickly. I have been used to one person most of my life so I would do best as an only pet, so I can get all the love of course, and in a calm, quiet home to live out the rest of my golden years. If I seem like the gal for you, please come visit me. That would be purrfect!

Name: MOLLY

Age: 9 years, 5 months

Gender: Spayed Female

Weight: 15 pounds

Type: Domestic Longhair Mix

Color: Brown / Beige / White

Picture: Attached

