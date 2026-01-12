Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Paddington

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

My name is Paddington, and I am a very loving 9-year-old Orange Tabby Cat ready to find my forever home! I love (love-love-love) to be around humans! I’ve lived with other cats in the past and did very well with them. I have special needs due to chronic constipation, which is being managed, but means I need special food long-term. (The staff here can provide more information!) I warm up to people very quickly! You’ll see when we meet, and I hope that’s today. Visit me at Pet Alliance’s Downtown Cat Shelter, located at 777 W Central Blvd, to see if I am the purrfect guy for you!

Name: Paddington

Age: 9 Years Old

Gender: Neutered Male

Weight: 15 pounds

Type: Domestic Shorthair

Color: Orange Tabby

Picture: Attached

Location To Adopt: Downtown Orlando Cat Shelter

©2022 Cox Media Group