Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Remi

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Meet Remi, a sweet and charming 2-year-old who may initially seem a bit shy when meeting new people. However, once she feels comfortable, her playful and affectionate personality shines through, and you just can’t help but fall in love with her adorable silliness. She’s a quick learner, excelling in commands like sit, down, and even paw – truly a well-mannered and lovable companion who is more than ready for a pawfect forever home in 2026!

Name: Remi

Age: 2 Years, 5 months Old

Gender: Spayed Female

Weight: 49 pounds

Type: Large Mixed Breed

Color: Brindle

Picture: Attached

Location To Adopt: Sanford Shelter

©2022 Cox Media Group