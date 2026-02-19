'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer reveals Barry Keoghan as Tommy Shelby's son

Like father, like son. The new trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man reveals Barry Keoghan as Duke Shelby, the son of Cillian Murphy's notorious gangster Tommy Shelby, who has taken over the family business.

The clip shows Tommy returning to his old stomping grounds in Birmingham, England, seven years after the events of season 6. As his sister Ada puts it, Tommy's son has been "running the Peaky Blinders like it's 1919 all over again."

We eventually see Tommy coming face to face with his son and pouring a shot of whiskey. “Once, I nearly got f****** everything,” we hear Tommy say. “But 'nearly' doesn’t count.”

The movie trailer also shows Rebecca Ferguson as a mysterious new character and Tim Roth as a British fascist sympathizer.

Peaky Blinders the series originally ran from 2013 to 2022. The movie is set during World War II and finds Murphy's Tommy "driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet."

Tom Harper directs the film from a script by Steven Knight. Knight created and wrote the original series.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man hits select theaters March 6 and debuts on Netflix March 20.

