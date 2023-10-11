Pete Davidson is back at 'Saturday Night Live' in season 49 premiere promo

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson returns to Studio 8H in the new promo for this weekend's season 49 premiere.

In the clip, Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman find Davidson wandering around the studio floor, eating a bag of potato chips. Yang asks Davidson, who exited the SNL cast in May 2022, what he's doing in the studio.

“My apartment’s under construction, so I’m just living here,” Davidson says.

Fineman tells Davidson that, unfortunately, only the cast and hosts are allowed to be in the studio. “Oh, OK,” Davidson says with a shrug. “I’ll do that.”

This marks Davidson's first time hosting the long-running sketch comedy series. He was set to host SNL back in May, before the WGA strike halted the remainder of season 48.

Now he'll host the season 49 premiere on Saturday, October 14, alongside musical guest Ice Spice.

