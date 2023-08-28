Pete Davidson, John Mayer, Busta Rhymes help Dave Chappelle celebrate 50th birthday

Richard Bord/Getty Images

By Stephen Iervolino

Dave Chappelle marked his 50th birthday on Saturday with a show in New York City that included friends John MayerBusta RhymesCommonT.I. and Pete Davidson, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Davidson, entertained the audience by joking about his recently completed stint in rehab. The Bupkis star, who turns the big 3-0 in November, joked that doing drugs as a 30-year-old would no longer be cute.

Other comedians to hit the stage before Chappelle included Davidson former Saturday Night Live castmate Michael CheThe Daily Show's Ronnie ChungMichelle Wolf and Jeff Ross.

Chappelle also celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with rappers CommonT.I. and Busta Rhymes, who performed their hits and praised the comedian, per the outlet. Mayer sang, played guitar and exchanged jokes with Chappelle.

Mike Tyson was also in attendance, and drew cheers when he took the stage.

The show marked the end of Chappelle's four-show sting at NYC's Madison Square Garden to kick off his It’s a Celebration B****** Tour, which will feature stops in Cleveland, Detroit, New Orleans, Nashville, Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri, this fall.

The four MSG shows also featured special guests Chris RockJon StewartAziz AnsariGeorge WallaceLunellDonnell RawlingsEarthquakeNasThe RootsDe La SoulLudacrisTravis Scott and Burna Boy.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!