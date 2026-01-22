Phil Collins shares a health update

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: ***EXCLUSIVE*** Musician Phil Collins performs at The Prince's Trust Rock Gala 2010 supported by Novae at the Royal Albert Hall on November 17, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Phil Collins health has been a concern for many fans over the last few years and Phil decided to share an update on how’s he’s currently doing. In case you didn’t know, Phil turns 75 on January 30th, and unfortunately things aren’t great right now.

According to Heavy Consequence, Phil said, “I have a 24-hour live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should do. I had everything that could go wrong with me did go wrong with me. I got COVID in hospital, my kidneys started to back up, you know...”

He continued, “Everything that started that could, all seemed to converge at the same time. I had five operations on my knee now, I’ve got a knee that works and I can walk, albeit with assistance, you know, crutches or whatever.”

It’s not all bad news though. Phil said he’s optimistic that he’ll be able to release new music. “I’ve got some things that are half formed or were never finished, and a couple of things that were finished, which I like, so you know, maybe life in the old dog.”

In case you weren’t aware, Phil sustained a spinal injury in 2007. The damaged vertebrae in his upper neck caused lasting nerve damage that makes him unable to hold a drumstick.