Pink announces 1st Las Vegas residency at Sphere in 2027

Pink hosts the 79th annual Tony Awards, live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on June 7, 2026. (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images)

Pink is heading to Las Vegas.

The Grammy-winning singer announced Monday that she will perform her first-ever residency at Sphere in Las Vegas in 2027, becoming the first solo female pop artist to headline the venue.

The residency will kick off Sept. 29, 2027, and include nine shows through Oct. 30.

Pink shared the news in an Instagram post Monday, revealing that the idea had been in the works for some time.

"This idea has been bubbling up for years," she wrote in the post's caption. "And I finally get to share it with all of you! Let's celebrate!"

"The highs, the lows, the new, the scary, the never been done before," she continued. "For the first time, I'm giving a show a home and I hope you'll visit."

She added, "It's my FIRST EVER residency. I can't wait to have you over."

The residency, promoted by Live Nation, will feature shows on Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 27, 29 and 30, 2027.

Fans can register now for an artist presale at pinkspage.com, with tickets going on presale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. PT.

Pink's performances will make use of Sphere's immersive technology, including its high-resolution LED display that wraps around the audience and its advanced audio system, according to a press release announcing the residency.

The residency follows Pink's recent global tours, including her Summer Carnival tour and Trustfall Tour, which ran from 2023 to 2024 and helped sell more than 4 million tickets across 15 countries, the release stated.

The announcement also comes as Pink celebrates the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough album, "Missundaztood," which featured hits including "Get the Party Started," "Just Like a Pill" and "Don't Let Me Get Me."

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