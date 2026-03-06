Piper Curda, Jon Hamm and Bobby Moynihan talk new Pixar film 'Hoppers'

The new Pixar film Hoppers has jumped its way into theaters.

It follows an animal lover named Mabel, voiced by Piper Curda, who uses brand-new technology to insert her consciousness into a robotic beaver capable of communicating with animals.

The film is funny, emotional and full of meaning — and Curda told ABC News those are distinct qualities of Pixar movies.

"That's what's so cool about Pixar," Curda said. "One of my most visceral in-theater memories is the first 10 minutes of Up. Just being a child and sobbing. And to be also in a Pixar movie that has those first 10 minutes really just grab you like that is so, so special."

Jon Hamm takes on the role of the smooth-talking local mayor Jerry Generazzo in Hoppers. Even before reading the script, he knew the film would have emotional depth.

"I knew from friends that had worked on previous [Pixar] films how long they spend developing their stories. It's five, six years in some instances, and they don't put it out until it's ready," Hamm said. "I'm also pleased that's it's an original story. It's not based on a board game or a video game or this or that. It's just a story about community and the environment and how we all can protect each other and lean on each other."

Bobby Moynihan lends his voice to the charismatic beaver King George in the film. He said you can watch it multiple times and experience it differently.

"There's a beautiful message in this movie, but I don't think it hits you over the head with it," Moynihan said. "The more I see the movie, the [more] different things happen for me. It's absolutely beautiful to watch, but if you just watch it for the storyline itself and just for the heart, it's equally as useful."

