Place your bets: Online casino lists potential Oscar records that could be broken

With the Oscars fast approaching, online casino site USBets has compiled a list of what records could be broken on March 10.

For example, if Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor for Oppenheimer, he'd be the first Ireland-born actor to do so, the site explains, noting three-time winner Daniel Day-Lewis is of Irish descent but was born in London.

Killers of the Flower Moon Best Actress nominee Lily Gladstone could become the first Indigenous woman to nab the prize.

Her co-star, Best Supporting Actor nominee Robert De Niro, could snag a third acting Oscar, something only seven other performers have done.

Also, if Martin Scorsese wins Best Director for Flower Moon at 81, he'd best then-74-year-old Clint Eastwood's 2005 record for the oldest filmmaker to win Best Director when he won for Million Dollar Baby.

And also in the "age is just a number" category, 92-year-old John Williams could become the oldest-ever winner of a competitive Oscar if the composer snags a sixth trophy for scoring Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The record is currently held by James Ivory, who was 89 when he won the Best Adapted Screenplay trophy for 2017's Call Me By Your Name.

Just nine people have won the Best Picture Oscar two or more times, and that record could tilt to either The Holdovers' Mark Johnson or Steven Spielberg, who produced Maestro. Both of those are considered long shots with Oppenheimer's trophy magnet run.

