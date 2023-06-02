Please Help Me Raise $500 To Fight Childhood Cancer With The 8th Annual Gelatin Plunge

I’ve signed up with the Children’s Cancer Center to help raise money to fight childhood cancers. This is part of the 8th Annual Gelatin Plunge where, yes, I will end up in a giant pool filled with 2,000 gallons of jello-like gelatin. And it’s orange flavored, although I don’t plan on actually eating anything a bunch of people were swimming in. (The Jell-O company isn’t officially part of this, by the way.)

They only expect me to raise $500, but I’d like to beat that goal by a whole lot. So if you can at least share this with your friends and family that will help get the word out and hopefully raise more money for these amazing kids and their familes.

Here’s the info on the charity and the plunge:

“The 8th Annual Gelatin Plunge is your chance to make a difference in the lives of the children and families supported by the Children’s Cancer Center.

Join us Saturday, June 17th 2023 at the Children’s Cancer Center from 5PM to 8PM to plummet down a slide on into a pool filled with 2,000+ gallons of orange gelatin and enjoy live music, food trucks, a beer garden, and family-fun activities. Spectators are welcome to join in the fun as well!

Started in 2013 by the Children’s Cancer Center, the Gelatin Plunge has raised more than $650,000. The Plunge embodies the lively spirit of the Children’s Cancer Center and has attracted over 600 people to plummet down a slide into a pool filled with 2,000 gallons of orange gelatin.

This charitable event has proven to be a moving and one-of-a-kind event which is covered by multiple media outlets throughout the Tampa Bay area.”

So please go to my personal fundraising page and join me in raising funds which will go toward all of the support provided to more than 1,000 families that receive educational, emotional, and financial assistance from the various programs provided by the Children’s Cancer Center.

Get a preview of the jiggly fun in this video.

