Post Malone, Slash and Chad Smith pay tribute to Ozzy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Alex Watt, Duff McKagan, Post Malone, Chad Smith and Slash perform onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

If you didn’t watch the GRAMMYs last night, here’s one of the highlights worth watching.

Post Malone led an all-star tribute to Ozzy Osbourne with some pretty big names from the rock n’ roll world. On guitar was Slash, behind the drums was Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Duff McKagan (also from GNR) played bass and another guitarist named Andrew Watt, who was one of the producers on Ozzy’s most recent albums.

They performed Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” while Sharon, Kelly, and Jack watched from the crowd, and it was awesome!