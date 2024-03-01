Rachel Brosnahan posts TikTok with 'Superman' co-stars David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult

On her TikTok Thursday evening, Superman star and Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan posted a cute video set to John Williams' iconic theme to 1978's Superman.

She's sitting with a pleasant smile on her face that breaks into a wide, giggling grin when David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult pop into the frame on either side of her. David plays the Man of Steel/Clark Kent in James Gunn's 2025 film, while Hoult plays his nemesis Lex Luthor.

"A supervillain, a journalist and an alien walk into a bar…," captioned the actress, who plays dogged Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane in the film. Of course, the "alien" refers to the Last Son of Krypton and Lois' eventual love interest, Superman.

Just hours before, Gunn revealed that the title of the forthcoming movie had been changed and that filming had begun on Leap Day. "[W]hich just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman's birthday," the co-CEO of DC Films shared on Instagram.

He added, "When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN."

The movie from Warner Bros. Pictures will fly into theaters July 11, 2025.

