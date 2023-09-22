Rachel Girod | Honoree for September 22nd, 2023

Rachel was nominated by her mother who proudly shared how “Rachel is a workaholic who loves her job. She works at the cardiac unit at Advent Health Orlando, always going an extra mile for her patients. One time, she had a homeless patient and he liked chicken wings so she ordered him chicken wings and paid for them with her own money. Another occasion, a young woman had a heart transplant and she decorated her room with hearts and balloons when the patient came out of surgery, again, with her own money. She often visits and calls patients even on her days off. Her love and dedication for her patients are above and beyond. Not to mention, all of the sacrifices that she did on her own to get her degree. She works long hours, nights, and weekends. She deserves a night out for her. She is always talking care of everyone else, now it is her turn”.

Rachel, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a one night hotel stay at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach.

