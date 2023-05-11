Raging baby: Robert De Niro's girlfriend and crying newborn spotted by shutterbugs in New York City

Robert De Niro hasn't officially revealed the name or gender of his newborn, but the Daily Mail spotted his girlfriend Tiffany Chen out and about with a lavender onesie-wearing newborn covered in a blanket.

In the photos, the new mom is cradling the crying baby to her chest, while a male assistant flanks the pair, pushing a stroller.

Over the weekend, De Niro, 79, surprised fans -- and a journalist from ET Canada -- when he corrected her on a routine question about him being a "father of six." The Oscar winner, who was promoting his upcoming comedy About My Father, interjected, "Seven, actually. I just had a baby."

Days later, he told Page Six at the red carpet premiere for the film that the baby wasn't a surprise to him. "No," he answered, adding, "How you could not plan that kind of thing?"

The Raging Bull and Godfather star's other children, with three former partners, range in age from 51 to 11.

At the same event, his co-star and onscreen son in the movie, Sebastian Maniscalco, insisted he found out about the "great" baby news that day in the press, "like everybody else did."

