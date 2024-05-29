Randy Bachman On His Guitar Auction “I Remember Every Guitar And Where I Got It”

Randy Bachman is a guitarist with numerous hits to his name. Songs like “No Sugar Tonight,” “These Eyes” and “American Woman” with The Guess Who not to mention “Let It Ride,” “Takin’ Care Of Business” and “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” with Bachman Turner Overdrive and that’s just to name a few.

We recently sat down with Randy at Rudy’s Music in SOHO Manhattan to talk about Randy auctioning off 200 guitars as The Randy Bachman Collection through Julien’s Auctions. Included in the auction is the 1959 Les Paul that Randy played on “American Woman” along with guitars played on other hits and on stage. You can see the entire collection and bid on any guitar that may catch your eye here.

Randy also confirmed for us long time rumors about songs. Like the fact that “American Woman” originated as a jam on stage one night. The song was captured on cassette by an audience member. Singer Burton Cummings heard that recording once. With just that and their memories to go on, the band was able to recreate the song in the studio. We also discussed the history of the stutter in the song “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” having to do with Randy’s brother. The song was never meant to be on the album either.

Bachman Turner Overdrive is back out on the road. Randy spoke about his son Tal Bachman being a member of the band now. He even related the story of calling Tal and asking him to quit college to join the band as it’s drummer. He later switched over to guitar with the band. You can see all the upcoming tour dates for BTO here.

