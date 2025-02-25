The real names of some of your favorite rock stars

There are quite a few artists you hear every day on this radio station whose real names you probably don’t know. For example, you probably heard Frank Feranna Jr. rockin’ out at some point today. Who is Frank? He’s in a little band called Motley Crue that you might have heard of.

Frank Feranna Jr. = Nikki Sixx and that’s just one example!

Here are a few more rock stars who go by a stage name you’re definitely familiar with, but do you know their real name?





Saul Hudson - Slash from GNR

Vincent Damon Furnier - Alice Cooper

Joan Marie Larkin - Joan Jett

Steven Victor Tallarico - Steven Tyler

David Robert Jones - David Bowie

William Bruce Bailey - Axl Rose

Farrokh Bulsara - Freddie Mercury

Bruce Anthony Johannesson - C.C. DeVille of Poison

John Michael Osbourne - Ozzy





