The real names of some of your favorite rock stars

There are quite a few artists you hear every day on this radio station whose real names you probably don’t know. For example, you probably heard Frank Feranna Jr. rockin’ out at some point today. Who is Frank? He’s in a little band called Motley Crue that you might have heard of.
Frank Feranna Jr. = Nikki Sixx and that’s just one example!
Here are a few more rock stars who go by a stage name you’re definitely familiar with, but do you know their real name?
Saul Hudson - Slash from GNR
Vincent Damon Furnier - Alice Cooper
Joan Marie Larkin - Joan Jett
Steven Victor Tallarico - Steven Tyler
David Robert Jones - David Bowie
William Bruce Bailey - Axl Rose
Farrokh Bulsara - Freddie Mercury
Bruce Anthony Johannesson - C.C. DeVille of Poison
John Michael Osbourne - Ozzy
If you want to check out more names, Loudwire has a great list you can see.