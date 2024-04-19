Reality roundup: 'RHOBH' cast member says goodbye, Jax and Brittany fight, and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

Another housewife is saying goodbye. Cast member Crystal Kung Minkoff announced this week that she will not be returning for season 14 of the show. Minkoff, who has been on the show for three seasons, called the decision bittersweet and reflected on what it was like to be the first Asian-American to join the cast. "Every single year I was asked back, it was a blessing. It was an honor," she said in an Instagram video. "Being the first Asian American on Beverly Hills was a lot of weight on my shoulders that I have since just have really understood the magnitude of what that means for people."

The Real Housewives of the Potomac (Bravo)

Speaking of departing housewives, former RHOP star Candiace Dillard Bassett has announced her next chapter in life. Bassett tells Entertainment Tonight she's expecting her first child with husband Chris Bassett. She had previously documented her fertility struggles on the show. Dillard Bassett announced her departure from the franchise three weeks ago.

The Valley (Bravo)

There were signs that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's marriage was on the rocks, way before they officially announced their separation earlier this year. On this week's episode of The Valley, filmed last summer, we see the tension between the two come to a head as they argue about Brittany's drinking habits and their lack of a sex life. "You know better. Enough's enough," Jax yells during the fight. "Stop f****** drinking. You want to have more kids? Act like a mom." The two share 3-year-old son Cruz and announced their split in February after four years of marriage.

