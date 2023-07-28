Reality roundup: Kylie Jenner confirms cosmetic surgery, a 'RHOA' baby and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what's happened in the world of reality television this week.

The Kardashians (Hulu)

Kylie Jenner confirmed plastic surgery rumors in The Kardashians' season finale, admitting to undergoing breast enhancement at 19, before having daughter Stormi. Reflecting on the decision the makeup mogul expressed, "I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children." Thinking of her daughter she added, "I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. And she's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. And I just wish I could, like, be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn't touch anything."

Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Olympic champion Sanya Richards-Ross is pregnant with her second child with husband Aaron Ross, she confirmed to People. However, it's not the pregnancy teased in the season 15 trailer. Cameras for RHOA captured her emotional journey to conceive baby No. 2, including the joyous moment of discovering her pregnancy, but she revealed that she suffered a miscarriage nearly two months later. Richards-Ross, who also shares son Aaron Jermaine, 6, with her husband, was able to get pregnant again a month later and is now expecting her rainbow baby on December 25.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Ariana Madix is reportedly refusing to film scenes with her ex Tom Sandoval, who had an affair with castmate Raquel Leviss (now Rachel). According to an Entertainment Tonight source, "She's made it clear she doesn't want to film with Tom, saying she is in a good place mentally, and filming with him will only cause disruption."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.