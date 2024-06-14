Reality Roundup: 'Summer House' wedding, 'Golden Bachelorette' packs her bags and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Summer House (Bravo)

Italian model Andrea Denver tied the knot with Lexi Sundin on Thursday, Page Six confirms. The two got married in Denver's hometown of Verona, Italy. Denver's Summer House co-stars, including Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera, Sam Feher, Chris Leoni and Jason Cameron, were in attendance. He announced his engagement at BravoCon last year.



The Bachelorette/The Bachelor (ABC)

Former Bachelorette contestant Jason Tartick has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Kat Stickler. Tartick was previously engaged to former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, but they called things off in 2023 after four years together. Tartick and Stickler were first rumored to be dating in April.



Meanwhile, Joey Graziadei was on Tartick's Trading Secrets podcast this week and admitted he and fiancée Kelsey Anderson are having money problems. After the show, his credit score tanked and Kelsey quit her job, so now they are living with friends until they get their finances back on track.

The Golden Bachelorette (ABC)

Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos is "feeling all the feels" as she gets ready to embark on her journey to find love. In an Instagram video that Vassos shared on Wednesday, she took her followers behind the scenes as she packed her bags for the Bachelor Mansion. In the comments, she received support from Theresa Nist, who married Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner in January before splitting up in April. The Golden Bachelorette will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET this fall on ABC.

