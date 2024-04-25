Rebel Wilson's accusations against Sacha Baron Cohen won't appear in UK version of book 'Rebel Rising'

While her new book, Rebel Rising, sees Rebel Wilson making some headline-grabbing accusations against Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen, readers across the pond won't get to read them.

According to the The New York Times, publisher HarperCollins confirms edits will be made to the chapter in question, "Sacha Baron Cohen and Other A*******," for the U.K. version of the book.

"We are publishing every page, but for legal reasons, in the UK edition, we are redacting most of one page with some other small redactions and an explanatory note," the publisher said in a statement to the paper. "Those sections are a very small part of a much bigger story," it continued.

Cohen had previously called Wilson's written accusations of harassing behavior on the set of The Brothers Grimsby "demonstrably false."

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby," the statement read at the time.

In response to HarperCollins' decision, a spokesman for the actor told The Times, "Printing falsehoods is against the law in the UK and Australia," adding that the decision "confirms what we said from the beginning — that this is demonstrably false, in a shameful and failed effort to sell books."

