Red Hot Chili Peppers have some puppy time in Tampa

Anthony Kiedis Backstage with Puppy for Adoption Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers backstage with a putty and staff from "Save A Life Pet Rescue." (Melisa/SALPR)

By Jay Edwards

I saw a post recently of Anthony Kiedis and Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers holding puppies that needed homes at their show in Arizona. So, I was wondering if they’d do something similar when they were here in Tampa over the weekend and they did! How cool is it that they’re calling attention to dogs that need homes and using their star power to help them?

The Chili Peppers got a backstage visit from the “Save A Life Pet Rescue” out of Oviedo with several puppies that need to find their “Furever Homes.” Not only have they helped in fostering and adopting more than 30,000 dogs, but they’re also building a new facility on 5 acres to continue their efforts helping these dogs have the great lives they deserve.

Thanks to Melisa from “Save A Life Pet Rescue” for sharing her pictures and if you’d like to foster or adopt a dog or donate to their new facility, you can check them out here.

Flea Backstage With Pupp Flea backstage in Tampa with puppies from "Save A Life Pet Rescue." (Melina/SALPR)

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!