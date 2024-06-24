Red Hot Chili Peppers have some puppy time in Tampa

Anthony Kiedis Backstage with Puppy for Adoption Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers backstage with a putty and staff from "Save A Life Pet Rescue." (Melisa/SALPR)

I saw a post recently of Anthony Kiedis and Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers holding puppies that needed homes at their show in Arizona. So, I was wondering if they’d do something similar when they were here in Tampa over the weekend and they did! How cool is it that they’re calling attention to dogs that need homes and using their star power to help them?

The Chili Peppers got a backstage visit from the “Save A Life Pet Rescue” out of Oviedo with several puppies that need to find their “Furever Homes.” Not only have they helped in fostering and adopting more than 30,000 dogs, but they’re also building a new facility on 5 acres to continue their efforts helping these dogs have the great lives they deserve.

Thanks to Melisa from “Save A Life Pet Rescue” for sharing her pictures and if you’d like to foster or adopt a dog or donate to their new facility, you can check them out here.