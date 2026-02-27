REPORT: Popular singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka has died

According to TMZ.com, legendary singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka has passed.

Neil’s family released a statement to TMZ that states: “Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Neil Sedaka. A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed.”

Sedaka was transported to a local hospital earlier this morning, around 8 AM.

Neil Sedaka had multiple #1 hits in the ‘60s and ‘70s, including “Calendar Girl”, “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do”, “Oh! Carol”, and “Laughter In The Rain”.

Neil is survived by his wife, Leba Strassberg, and two children.