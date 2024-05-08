Report: 'Succession’s' Jeremy Strong in talks to play Springsteen manager Jon Landau in 'Nebraska' film

Succession star Jeremy Strong may have found his next role. Variety reports that the Emmy winner is in talks to join the cast of the Bruce Springsteen movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, where he'll play The Boss' manager, Jon Landau.

Deliver Me From Nowhere follows Springsteen's efforts to make the 1982 solo album Nebraska. It is based on Warren Zanes' book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska.

In early April, it was confirmed that The Bear star Jeremy Allen White was in talks to play Springsteen in the picture, which will be written and directed by Scott Cooper, with Springsteen and Landau both involved in the project. The film is being produced by 20th Century Studios and Disney.

Nebraska, released on September 30, 1982, featured 10 acoustic songs that Springsteen originally recorded as demos on a four-track recorder. Springsteen had planned to rerecord the songs with the E Street Band but instead opted to release it as a solo acoustic record. It featured such songs as "Atlantic City," "Johnny 99" and "State Trooper."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.