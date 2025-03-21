Richard Baril | Honoree for March 21st, 2025

Richard Baril was nominated by his wife Tara who says ‚”Richard is getting ready to retire after serving the City of Orlando for the past 30 years. He has run calls from as simple as getting a squirrel off an apartment screened porch to being honored with the Medical Director Commendation for rescuing a patient and saving his arm from a piece of machinery. He has taught many firefighters at the fire academy and helped many of OFD’s finest engineers prepare for their promotional test. He’s humble and never one to toot his own horn which is why I think he deserves this one last recognition before he retires his gear.”

Richard, As a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive an $100 Gift Card to the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill.





