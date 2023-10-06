Richard Ribar | Honoree for October 6th, 2023

First Responder Friday

Richard was nominated by his son, Michael, who proudly shared “My father has been a paramedic in Winter Park area for 28 years and a firefighter on a truck for 26 years. He spent 14 years on Taskforce 4 the Florida State Urban Search and Rescue Team. He typifies the compassion and desire that citizens expect and would want in a first responder. It is just in his nature on and off duty. In growing up, I spent many hours at the fire station - visiting him on holidays and overtime sacrificing his and our time for others. This has shown me the importance of chairing, service and sacrifice. This and many other reasons I would like to nominate him”.

Richard, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift certificate to Twin Peaks Restaurant.

