Rick Springfield says he has brain damage from a fall 25 years ago

Imagine going to the doctor for something, only to find out you have damage suffered from an injury that took place more than two decades ago. Well, that just happened to Rick Springfield.

Rick recently had a full-body MRI scan and found out that he has brain damage from an fall that happened on stage 25 years ago! He tole People Magazine, “I fell 25 feet, hit my head, and then wood came down and hit my head, and then my head hit the stage again.

He added, “I thought I had just broken my wrist, but on the scan I found out I have some brain damage from the fall, so I’m working on trying to repair that.”

Rick says he learned the importance of taking care of himself because of his father, who died of something preventable, because he didn’t like to get checked out.

