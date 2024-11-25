RIP Chuck Woolery (1941 - 2024)

Chuck Woolery, "Lingo", "Greed", Naturally Stoned" and "Love Conection" at the "Game Show Networks 2003 Winter TCA Tour" at the Renaissance Hotel in Los Angeles, Ca. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2003. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.

We lost a TV Game Show legend over the weekend, Chuck Woolery passes at the age of 83. Chuck passed at his home in Texas, no cause of death has been given.

According to TMZ, Chuck’s longtime friend and podcast co-host Mark Young said, “he wasn’t feeling well and went to lie down.” Young stated “he was having trouble breathing” and 911 was called but “he didn’t make it.”

It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother @chuckwoolery has just passed away. Life will not be the same without him,RIP brother pic.twitter.com/OVPgG195RX — Dr. Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) November 24, 2024

Not only did Chuck host the “Love Connection” from 1983-1994, but he was the original host of “Wheel of Fortune,” too! Yep, before Pat, there was Chuck.

Woolery was also the host of “Scrabble” in the 80s and also dabbled in the music business, too.



