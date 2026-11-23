We have our hosts for the final Saturday Night Live episodes of the year.

Robert De Niro and Timothée Chalamet are set to host the last two episodes of the late night sketch comedy series for 2026. They will be preceded by the previously announced host Amanda Seyfried.

Seyfried makes her Saturday Night Live debut while hosting the Dec. 5 episode alongside musical guest Don Toliver. The actress will be promoting her animated Netflix film Steps, as well as her appearance in Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's popular documentary You Can See Everything. Toliver recently earned five Grammy nominations, including for best new artist.

De Niro will host the show on Dec. 12. This marks his fourth time taking on the hosting duties. He is promoting the fourth film in the Meet the Parents franchise, Focker-in-Law. De Niro will be joined by the musician Slayyyter, who makes her musical guest debut on the episode. Slayyyter is nominated for best new artist at the Grammys. Her new album wor$t man in america arrives on Dec. 4.

Finally, Chalamet also returns to host SNL for the fourth time. He is joined by musical guest Charli XCX on the Dec. 19 episode. Charli has previously hosted the program once and has performed as the musical guest three times. She is currently nominated for three Grammys, for her work on the Wuthering Heights soundtrack as well as her album Music, Fashion, Film.

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