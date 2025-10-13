Robert Irwin on 'emotional week' ahead of 'Dancing with the Stars' dedication night

Robert Irwin stars in season 34 of 'Dancing with the Stars.' (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Robert Irwin is opening up about the "emotional week" he's had in rehearsals ahead of Tuesday's Dancing with the Stars dedication night.

The wildlife conservationist, who is competing on season 34 of the dance competition show, took to Instagram on Monday to share who he's dedicating his dance to on the next episode.

"I've been thinking about my mum and her strength," he wrote. "I've been reminiscing on the times we've spent as a family and how she has kept my dad part of my life."

He continued, "This dance is for my mum, it's for anyone who's lost someone … and it's for all the strong mothers of the world who deserve our recognition and appreciation."

In his post, Robert shared a few black-and-white photos with his pro dance partner, Witney Carson, in the dance studio.

He also posted photos of him and his family when he was younger and a photo of him, mom Terri Irwin and Carson in the dance studio.

Robert is the son of the late Steve Irwin, who was known for his work as an environmentalist and for his documentary series The Crocodile Hunter. Steve died in 2006 from an injury caused by a stingray while filming off the coast of Australia.

Since Steve's death, Robert, his mom and his sister, Bindi Irwin, have continued to honor his father's legacy.

DWTS returns Tuesday with the 10 remaining couples paying tribute to the influential people in their lives with moving and meaningful performances, according to a description of the episode.

Former DWTS pro dancer Kym Johnson will also return to the show as a special guest judge.

