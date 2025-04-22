Robert Irwin joins ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars' season 34

Robert Irwin is heading to the ballroom.

At Hulu's first-ever Get Real! event on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California, it was announced that the wildlife conservationist, photographer and son of the late Steve Irwin would be joining season 34 of Dancing with the Stars. He is the first celebrity cast member announced for the new season.

"I cannot tell you what an honor, what a privilege it is to be joining this season," Irwin, 21, said at the event. He recalled how, at age 11, he watched his sister Bindi Irwin have "the most incredible time" on the DWTS dance floor.

"And I just thought, 'one day that’s gonna be me,'" he added. "I have these little dreams and now that dream is a reality and I am over the moon. Let's do this."

Robert Irwin's father Steve, who died in 2006, was known for his work as an environmentalist and for his documentary series, The Crocodile Hunter. Robert is currently a zookeeper at the Australia Zoo, where he works with his mom, Terri Irwin, and his sister, Bindi Irwin, 26.

His sister won the Mirrorball Trophy in 2015 when she competed on the 21st season of the show. She was partnered with Derek Hough at the time.

Following his sister's win, many had asked Robert if he was going to compete on the show too.

He told ET in 2019, "I'm not as graceful as Bindi, let's just say that. I'm not very graceful. [But] I'd give it a go."

Dancing with the Stars will air on ABC and Disney+, and stream the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 'Good Morning America.'

