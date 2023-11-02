Robert Plant Sang ‘Stairway’ Again After 16 Years With Members Of Duran Duran, Whitesnake, And More

V Festival 2005 Chelmsford - Day 1 CHELMSFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Musician Robert Plant and his band, The Strange Sensations, perform on stage on the first day of the V Festival at Hylands Park on August 20, 2005 in Chelmsford, England. (Photo by Louise Wilson/Getty Images) (Louise Wilson/Getty Images)

Robert Plant sang Led Zeppelin’s masterpiece Stairway To Heaven for the first time in 16 years in October at a celebrity charity event. At 75 Plant can still sing his songs, although the higher notes were a little out of his range now, and some he transposed to lower octaves, as many singers do.

According to the website Planetradio.co.uk the rock star studded cancer charity event raised money for the British Cancer Awareness Trust, “a charitable cause that looks to develop a new platform for ease of information for those suffering from the disease.

The evening was the brainchild of former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor, who is battling stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.

The impromptu band that took to the stage featured Plant on vocals and Andy Taylor on guitar alongside Whitesnake’s Dino Jelusick, Rod Stewart’s drummer David Palmer, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets bassist Guy Pratt, former Reef guitarist Kenwyn House, Andy Taylor’s son Andrew, and singer Anne Rani.”





