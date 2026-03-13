Rock History 2006 Rock Hall inductions, Plus Bob Seger, Eric Clapton and Happy Birthday Adam Clayton March 13th, 2006, Black Sabbath, Blondie, Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Sex Pistols all inducted into the Rock Hall, 1988 Bob Seger gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 1965 Eric Clapton leaves The Yardbirds and we say Happy Birthday to Adam Clayton of U2.

March 13th, 2006 at The Rock Hall inductions, Black Sabbath, Blondie, Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Sex Pistols all get in. The Sex Pistols don’t even show up. They send kind of an insulting letter refusing the induction. The letter includes many misspellings.

There is a lot of potential for controversy at this ceremony with the guys in Black Sabbath who were touring at the time without original drummer Bill Ward, not to mention the members of Lynyrd Skynyrd who are constantly feuding. The only controversy for the though comes when Debbie Harry informs Blondie’s former keyboard player on stage that no, he will not be performing with her band.

Today in 1988 Bob Segere is awarded his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On this date in 1965, Eric Clapton, who feels The Yardbirds are becomin too commercial, leaves the band.

Born today in 1960, U2 bassist, Adam Clayton.

