Rock History about Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley, John Fogerty, ZZ Top and Ric Ocasek of The Cars March 23rd, 1985 Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley marry, John Fogerty hits #1, 1983 ZZ Top release “Eliminator” and we remember Ric Ocasek of The Cars on his birthday.

March 23rd, 1985 Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley get married. This is Billy’s “Uptown Girl”, and I’m sure he is very happy. The two share a daughter together, Alexa Ray Joel, a performer like her father. They remain friends despite being divorced these days.

On this sate in 1985 John Fogerty hits #1 on the album chart with “Centerfield.” At this time it had been 10 years since John had released an album. The album was an immediate hit upon release. Especially with the first two singles “The Old Man Down The Road” and the title track “Centerfield”, which to this day is the only song inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Today in 1983 ZZ Top release their album “Eliminator” which features Billy Gibbons Ford hot rod on the cover. There are a trio of hits “Sharp Dressed Man”, “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and “Legs”, which all have videos that accompany them. The videos feature the Billy Gibbons Ford and a group of attractive women as well. The videos make the band very unlikely MTV stars.

We also remember the late Ric Ocasek of The Cars on his birthday. Ric was born in Baltimore, Maryland. The year he was born is disputed, being anywhere from 1944 to 1949.

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