Rock History about Brad Delp of Boston, Lennon and McCartney, U2, Steven Tyler Joe Perry and Run DMC

March 9th, 2007 sadly we lose Boston singer Brad Delp. Brad took his own life at just 55 years old.

Today in 1987 John Lennon and Paul McCartney are inducted into The Songwriters Hall of Fame. When you look at the body of work credited to Lennon and McCartney, you have to ask, what took so long?

Also today in 1987 U2 release their monster album “The Joshua Tree.” The first two singles, “With Or WIthout You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”, rise to #1 on the charts. The album claims the #1 spot as well and wins the Grammy for Album of The Year.

On this date in 1986, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry arrive at a studio in New York to record their part of a collaboration with Run DMC on the Aerosmith classic “Walk This Way.” Neither group thought much of the project. It was producer Rick Rubin who was the driving force behind it.