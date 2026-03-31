Rock History about Bruce Springsteen, Jimi Hendrix and happy birthday to Angus Young and Mick Ralphs March 31st, 1992 Bruce Springsteen releases two albums simultaneously, 1967 Jimi Hendrix sets fire to his guitar for the first time and we celebrate the birth of Angus Young of AC/DC and Mick Ralphs of Bad Company and Mott The Hoople.

March 31st, 1992 Bruce Springsteen simultaneously releases the albums “Human Touch” and “Lucky Town.” The first album recorded out of the two was “Human Touch.” After completing that album, in a burst of creativity, he writes the entire “Lucky Town” album. These albums are recorded with musicians outside the E Street family.

Today in 1967 at The Astoria Theatre in London, Jimi Hendrix sets fire to his Fender Strat for the first time. After the show, he’s treated for minor burns. For the rest of the tour Jimi begins to play guitar with his teeth and he sets a few more guitars on fire.

Born today in 1955, founding member and guitarist of AC/DC, Angus Young. Born on this day in 1944 guitarist from Mott The Hoople and Bad Company, Mick Ralphs.

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