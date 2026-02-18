Rock History about Queen and Freddie Mercury, Kiss and we wish a happy birthday to Dennis DeYoung February 18th, 1990 Freddie Mercury makes his final public appearance with Queen, 1974 Kiss release their debut album and we say happy birthday to Dennis DeYoung.

February 18th, 1990 at The Brit Awards Queen recieve an award for “Outstanding Contribution To British Music.” One thing that makes it more important, is that it is the final pubic appearance Freddie Mercury makes with the band because he passed away the following year.

Today in 1977 Kiss play Madison Square Garden for the first time. They play the venue many more times. Something that makes this quite interesting is that it happens three years to the day after they released their self titled debut album. The album included hits like “Strutter” and “Cold Gin.”

We wish a happy birthday today to former singer, songwriter and keyboardist for Styx, Dennis DeYoung. Dennis is also the band’s founder. You can check out a great conversation we had about the album “Kilroy Was Here” at this link.

Dennis DeYoung and Joe Rock