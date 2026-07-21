Rock History about Roger Waters, GNR, Blind Faith and we remember Howie Epstein on his birthday July 21st, 1990 Roger Waters gets some help on “The Wall”, 1987 Guns N’ Roses get started, 1969 Blind Faith’s first, we remember Howie Epstein of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on his birthday.

July 21st, 1990, Roger Waters does a concert on the site of the Berlin Wall. The Wall had fallen like 8 months before. He does Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” in its entirety. An amazing list of guests. There’s The Scorpions, Bryan Adams, Tim Curry, Cyndi Lauper, Albert Finney, Van Morrison, and he really does such a great job. Some truly standout performances from the show, especially Van Morrison doing Comfortably Numb.

Today in 1987, Guns N’ Roses released their debut album, “Appetite for Destruction.” When it first comes out, it’s a little slow to start selling, but then the songs start to catch on. And when you really look back, can you remember a time when we didn’t have hits like “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Sweet Child of Mine”?

On this date in 1969, Blind Faith, a band that includes Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker, and Steve Winwood released their debut album.

As we look at the calendar today, a Rock Birthday on it, bass player from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, the late Howie Epstein.

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