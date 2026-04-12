Rock History about Rush, John Mellencamp, Mickey Thomas, Jefferson Starship and John Kay Steppenwolf April 12th, 1984 a release from Rush, 1982 John Mellencamp’s breakthrough, 1979 Mickey Thomas joins Jefferson Starship and happy birthday to John Kay of Steppenwolf.

April 12th. 1984 Rush release their album “Grace Under Pressure.” According to guitarist Alex Lifeson, this is the band’s most satisfying work. Some of the songs that are contained on this album include “Distant Early Warning” and “Red Sector A.”

On this date in 1982 John Mellencamp releases his breakthrough album “American Fool.” The album finds Joh still being credited as John Cougar. It has hits like “Hurts So Good” and the real true breakthrough for John “Jack And Diane.”

Today in 1979 Mickey Thomas, who had been the singer for The Elvin Bishop Group when they had their big hit “Fooled ARound And Fell In Love” four years earlier, announces he is the new lead singer for Jefferson Starship.

Born today in 1944 Steppenwolf front man, the man who was “Born To Be Wild” John Kay.

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