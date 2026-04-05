Rock History about TSO founder Paul O’Neill, Phil Lynott, Layne Staley, Cozy Powell and Kurt Cobain April 5th, 2017 we lose TSO founder Paul O’Neill, 2012 a Phil Lynott exhibit, 2002 we lose Layne Staley of Alice In Chains, 1998 drummer Cozy Powell passes and 1994 Kurt Cobain of Nirvana also passes.

April 5th, 2017 Paul O’Neill, founder of Trans-Siberian Orchestra is found dead in a hotel room in Tampa, Florida. Turns out he had been sufferimg from a disease for quite a while. Paul was a kind and generous man who set up TSO to do plenty of charity work across the country.

Today in 2012 the Phillip Lynott Exhibition open s at The O2 Arena in London, to pay tribute to the Thin Lizzy bassist and vocalist.

Sadly on this date in 2002 we lose Alice In Chains front man Layne Staley. He passes from an overdose.

On this date in 1998 we lose drummer Cozy Powell. He had played in both Rainbow and Black Sabbath.

It was today in 1994 that Kurt Cobain of Nirvana took his own life.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here