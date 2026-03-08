Rock History Bad Company play their first gig and Foreigner release their self titled debut album March 8th, 1974 Bad Company play their first live show together and 1977 Foreigner release their debut album.

March 8th, 1977 Foreigner released their self titled debut album. Tha band fused former members of Spooky Tooth, Black Sheep and King Crimson into one band. Mick Jones came up with the band name because of the six original members, three were British and three were American, meaning at least half the members would be considered foreigners regardless of the country they were in. The album spawned three hits in “Feels Like The First Time”, “Cold As Ice” and “Long, Long Way From Home.”

We visited Mick Jones at home a few years back to discuss the album. You can watch that conversation above and see some videos of the hits below.

On this date in 1974 Bad Company played their first live show. The band was formed of former members of Free, King Crimson and Mott The Hoople.