Rock History a busy day with Billy Joel, Tom Petty, Talking Heads, The Ramones, The Beatles and SNL April 24th, 2006 Billy Joel at MSG, 1989 Tom Petty goes solo, 1977 Talking Heads and Ramones travel, 1976 Lorne Michaels makes The Beatles an offer.

April 24th, 2006 Billy Joel becomes the first non-athlete to get a banner hung in Madison Square Garden. It is hung in honor of the fact that he has now sold out The Garden for the twelfth time on this tour. His banner hangs in the rafters next to greats like Willis Reed, Walt Frazier, and Mark Messier.

On this date in 1989 Tom Petty releases his “Full Moon Fever” album. This is the first album credited to Tom as a solo artist. Initially his label didn’t want to release the album. The album ends up having some major hits like “Running Down A Dream” and “Free Fallin’.”

Today in 1977 Talking Heads begin their first European tour. They do it in support of The Ramones.

Today in 1976 with a lot of rumors floating around about The Beatles reuniting, Lorne Michaels goes on Saturday night Live and offers the band $3,000 to reunite. What Lorne doesn’t know is that at John Lennon’s New York City apartment, John and Paul McCartney are watching and they consider stopping by as a goof. Ultimately they decide against it.

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